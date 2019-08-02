WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) Shares Down 1%

WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $70.62, 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 4,000.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000.

