WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $96.67, approximately 20,241 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,555,000.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.