WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $47.01. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 51,959 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

