WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $42.23, 850 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,964,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.