Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wipro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wipro by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 120,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wipro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

