WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $375,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

WMS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

