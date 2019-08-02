WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,870 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of AON by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

AON stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. 7,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

