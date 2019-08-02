WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nanometrics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NANO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NANO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

