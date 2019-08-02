WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1,945.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryolife alerts:

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 0.59. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $276,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 3,700 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $106,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,354 shares of company stock valued at $440,366 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.