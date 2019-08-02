WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

AEP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,287. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at $829,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $128,972.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.