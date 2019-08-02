WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RMR Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.19.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

