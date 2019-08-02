WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $45.37. 9,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.