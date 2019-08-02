Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

