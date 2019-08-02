Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $38,000 in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $79,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $115,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,928,311 shares of company stock worth $267,954,737.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ WORK traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 69,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,351. Slack has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NASDAQ:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.