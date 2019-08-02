Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 303,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.