Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 233,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

