Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.00.

WPK opened at C$45.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$40.64 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

