Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $102.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NASDAQ WING opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,562,702.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $116,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 886,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

