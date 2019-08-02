Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,232 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. 9,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.96.

