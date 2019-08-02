Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 161,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,743. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

