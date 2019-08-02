Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 27,351 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS accounts for about 5.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

ITE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.04. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47.

