William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE WLH traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 729,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,622. The stock has a market cap of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.33. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 5.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

