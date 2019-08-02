Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $7.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,181 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.