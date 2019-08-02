Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 123 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

