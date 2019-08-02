Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $91.69. 865,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.