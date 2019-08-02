Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

TMO traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.22. 49,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

