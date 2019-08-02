Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,556,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

