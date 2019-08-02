Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24,527.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.88. 144,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,779. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

