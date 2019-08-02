Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $85,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $53,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Weyco Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Weyco Group by 505.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weyco Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

