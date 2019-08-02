Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

WHG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.43. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,431. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

