Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $75.34. 1,410,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,127. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,806.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

