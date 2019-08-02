Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.63.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno bought 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $193,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,627.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

