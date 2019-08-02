Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $26.55, approximately 1,726,473 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 553,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

