Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.98.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,068. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

