Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.