Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 2.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in International Paper by 4,416.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,566,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,172,000 after buying an additional 1,784,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Paper by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after buying an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after buying an additional 362,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

