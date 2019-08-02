Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $106,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after purchasing an additional 234,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 14,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,117. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

