WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,547 shares of company stock worth $53,324,812 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.