WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $741,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $119.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

