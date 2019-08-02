WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 87.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,020 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO remained flat at $$47.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

