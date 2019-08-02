WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 788,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 40,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

