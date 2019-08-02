WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 679,510 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,541,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 611,424 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,171,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

