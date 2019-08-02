WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Buckingham Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 426309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 6,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 539,917 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in WESCO International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in WESCO International by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.