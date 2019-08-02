Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Wesco Aircraft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 340,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

