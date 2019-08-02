Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $43,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 622,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

