Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $88.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of ES traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,386. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

