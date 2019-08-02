Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $88.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.42.
Shares of ES traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,386. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26.
In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.