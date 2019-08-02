Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $70.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

NYSE CL opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,039 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $991,013.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,071 shares of company stock worth $27,991,891. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

