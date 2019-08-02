Well Done LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 529,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,981,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.