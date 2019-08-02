Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $521,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,819.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 5,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $266,411.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,152.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

