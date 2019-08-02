Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 127.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 183.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,717. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

